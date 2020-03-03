Two Roads Brewing Adds New Hazy Juicy IPA To Line Up

STRATFORD, CT – Connecticut’s Two Roads Brewing Company takes its mission of Taking the Road Less Traveled to the skies with the launch of their new-year round Hazy Juicy IPA, Cloud Sourced.

Cloud Sourced is a 6.5% hazy, juicy IPA that has an intense, citrus juiciness balanced with a soft malt core that, as the brand puts it “puts you on Cloud Nine!” Cloud Sourced is brewed with Cascade, Columbus, Centennial, Simcoe, Chinook and Citra hops.

The development of Cloud Source took 8 months to perfect. Master Brewer Phil Markowski said of the latest release, “We’ve been experimenting with different formulas and techniques along the Juicy, Hazy IPA theme. Some of these experiments have been really well received in our tasting room. The last pilot brew of this beer sold out in the tasting room in less than two weeks. The consumer reaction convinced us that we had nailed it and it was time to launch.”

As Markowski mentions, Cloud Sourced joins an already successful IPA line of brews from Two Roads including Lil’ Heaven Crushable IPA, Honeyspot Road, Lil’ Juicy Hazy Juicy IPA, Road 2 Ruin Double IPA and Two Juicy Hazy Juicy IPA, which had previously been named a top 10 beer by Wine Enthusiast in 2018 and was recently named one of the top 5 Hazy IPAs of 2019 by Beer Connoisseur.

According to Director of Marketing, Collin Kennedy, “The name Cloud Sourced was a perfect fit for this beer. It ties beautifully into its hazy look and soft, pillowy mouth feel, while “crowd sourcing” all of our brewing team’s knowledge and experience in developing an outstanding array of IPAs.”

Cloud Sourced will launch in 6-pack 12oz. cans as well as on draft in all of Two Roads’ current markets. Be on the lookout for Cloud Sourced Hazy Juicy IPA starting this week and, as it says on the packaging, “Get Lost in the Clouds.”

ABOUT TWO ROADS BREWING COMPANY

Two Roads opened its doors in December 2012 having earlier acquired and renovated a 100-year-old vacant, brick factory building in Stratford, CT. Its name and philosophy are inspired by the Robert Frost Poem “The Road Not Taken”—a philosophy brought to life in the beers they create using the highest quality brewing and packaging equipment. Since opening, Two Roads has grown to be a top 50 independent craft brand in the United States out of 7,500+ breweries. Two Roads Brewing Tasting Room is open every day; for more information go to www.tworoadsbrewing.com.