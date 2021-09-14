Two Pennsylvania Breweries Race to Brew a Hoppy Lager

Pottstown, PA – Sly Fox Brewing Company and 2SP Brewing Company are excited to announce the release of Dog Will Hunt Hoppy Lager, a new collaboration beer that will be coming to select mid-Atlantic taps and retailers in the next few weeks.

“This whole thing started when we were visiting our friends at 2SP, sipping on some delicious beers at their brewery in Aston,” recalls Sly Fox Brewing Company Director of Sales, Peter Giannopoulos. “Both being lager-loving PA brewers, we started talking about our favorite beers and lagers kept hitting the top of our mutual lists.”

Indeed, in the current hazy climate lagers are sometimes overlooked, so the teams at 2SP and Sly Fox decided to collaborate on a style that presented the best of both worlds.

The simple goal behind the collaboration was to make something that the brewers at both 2SP and Sly Fox would want to drink and, in turn, would be well-liked by fans of both breweries.

“It’s quite common for brewers’ go to beers to be the more nuanced, ‘session-able’ ones in their lineup, and that’s what we sought to incorporate into Dog Will Hunt. If we’re getting together, let’s create something that’s both flavorful and a beer that we want to drink,” added Tim Ohst, Director of Brewery Operations at Sly Fox. While the beermakers were discussing the approach for the hoppy lager they discovered a mutual admiration for the American funk metal band Primus, and the team landed on an obscure soundbite for the beer’s name and label design inspiration.

Like the song for which the beer derives its name, the combination of notes is complex but there is something undeniably satisfying about both.

“We wanted to create a clean, crisp liquid that had some traditional German noble hop character in the flavor, but also explore some of the newer hop varieties coming out of Germany”, offered 2SP brewer Bob Barrar.

“Dog Will Hunt features the classic German hop variety Tettnang in the boil, but unlike traditional lager styles, we then dry-hopped this beer with a combination of Hallertau Blanc, Huell Melon, and Callista hops – enhancing the aroma with notes of berry, white grape, and lemongrass.”

The Sly Fox/2SP collaboration beer, Dog Will Hunt Hoppy Lager, will be released at the four Eastern PA Sly Fox pubs and 2SP’s brewery in Aston, PA on Friday, September 10. Wider distribution, including to the six Two Stones Pub locations in Delaware and Pennsylvania , will start during the week of September 13. This limited offering will be distributed throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland.

About Sly Fox Brewing Company

Since the inaugural brew in 1995, Sly Fox has been dedicated to brewing a wide variety of the highest quality beers. Its critically acclaimed year-round lineup and highly anticipated seasonals are available at the brewpubs in Phoenixville and Pottstown and Taphouses in Malvern, Pittsburgh, and Wyomissing as well as top restaurants and retailers in the mid-Atlantic. Sly Fox was the first craft brewery in the mid-Atlantic to implement a canning line and with it, earned the first-ever Great American Beer Festival (GABF) medal awarded to a canned craft beer. Sly Fox has earned many GABF medals since and is widely recognized among the region’s best and most enduring independent craft breweries.

About 2SP Brewing Company

2SP Brewing Company’s mission is to bring world-class beers from world-class brewers to the region. Founded by Michael “Stigz” Stiglitz who hand selected his 2SP dream team, the brewery has a very specific mantra: Pretentious? Never. Passionate? Always. Head Brewer Bob Barrar is a Delaware County native and has won over 30 Great American Beer Fest Medals and 11 World Beer Cups. True to style: that’s Delaware County and that’s 2SP. In 2015 Bob Barrar, one of the most awarded brewers in the country, got together with a few unemployables and opened a brewery in Delco. Their goal was to get Bob’s beers into the hands and lips of drinkers across the region. Now in their fifth year, they have been able to keep the lights on and get 2SP onto tap-lines and beer shelves across Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and…Japan!

For More Information:

https://www.slyfoxbeer.com