Two Brothers Artisan Brewing Releases Wizard Staff IPA

WARRENVILLE, Ill. — It may have taken some mystical powers of epic proportions, but Two Brothers has done what was once thought to be that of legend or folklore: create an easy-drinking, low-alcohol IPA that doesn’t compromise on flavor.

Two Brothers Wizard Staff IPA is a magic elixir of Cashmere, El Dorado and Simcoe hops, conjuring up notes of tropical fruits, mango and citrus, while remaining extremely sessionable and light (5.0% ABV).

“We were looking to create the perfect blend of flavor and drinkability with this new beer,” Two Brothers co-founder Jason Ebel said. “With Wizard Staff, you get all the same hop flavors from a traditional IPA, but without the high ABV.”

But a beer this crushable, flavorful and stackable shouldn’t be enjoyed only by wizards, oracles and sorcerers. This Middle Earth Style IPA is the new go-to for elves, gnomes and humans alike and is the perfect beer for your next gathering, ritual or séance. Set to magically appear in early February 2020, Wizard Staff will be the newest year-round offering from Two Brothers. Available in 6- and 12-pack 12 oz cans, on draft and in cauldrons, Wizard Staff will be available throughout all Two Brothers distribution areas.

About Two Brothers Brewing Company

Two Brothers Brewing Company was founded by the Ebel brothers in late 1996. What started out as a two-man passion project, Two Brothers has grown into a lifestyle brand, including award-winning craft beer, three artisan restaurants, specialty-grade coffee, a distribution company and a line of hand-crafted spirits. With an unrelenting passion for producing high-quality, well-balanced beers that push the boundaries of flavor, Two Brothers remains 100% family owned and staunchly independent.