Two Brothers Artisan Brewing Releases Premium Lager

WARRENVILLE, Ill.  The newest release from Two Brothers Artisan Brewing, Premium Lager is here, ready  to make the summer premium.

In this case (as with all things with Two Brothers), premium refers to flavor. Forget all those stereotypes about light, lager beers: lack of flavor, bland, watery. Premium Lager proves a lager can be light, crisp and refreshing while still showcasing flavor and balance. With a clean, malt sweetness and just a subtle touch of hop bitterness, this new lager is an extremely flavorful and drinkable beer.

“We wanted to create a refreshing lager that people could enjoy, without compromising taste,” said Two Brothers co-founder Jason Ebel. “Our new Premium Lager strikes the perfect balance between flavor and drinkability.”

Available in 12-packs and packaged in a patriotic red, white(ish) and blue can, Premium Lager is the perfect summer go-to for pool parties, BBQs, beach trips and tailgates.  It will also be sold on draft throughout all Two Brothers distribution areas.

Along with return of Sidekick Pale Ale and the recent debut of Pinch of Grace IPA (with Citrus and Vanilla), the release of Premium Lager adds to Two Brothers’ summer beer lineup that offers a wide variety of styles and flavor profiles.

For more information regarding Two Brothers’ revamped beer lineup, and for all things Two Brothers visit TwoBrothersBrewing.com.

About Two Brothers Brewing Company

Two Brothers Brewing Company was founded by Jim and Jason Ebel in late 1996. What started out as a two-man passion project, Two Brothers has grown into a lifestyle brand,  including award-winning craft beer, three artisan restaurants, specialty-grade coffee, a distribution company and a line of hand-crafted spirits. With an unrelenting passion for producing high-quality, well-balanced beers that push the boundaries of flavor, Two Brothers remains 100% family owned and staunchly independent.

