Two Beers Launches Pilsner Into Wider Distribution

SEATTLE –Two Beers Brewing’s Pilsner fans rejoice – Pilsner has an exciting new look, a simplified name, and will be hitting the shelves in Washington grocery stores and bottle shops in March 2021.

A long-time draft staple in local Seattle bars and restaurants, Pilsner’s new 12 ounce 6 -packs will be available at The Woods tasting room in SoDo starting Friday, February 5. Shortly thereafter, Pilsner will be available throughout Washington courtesy of Columbia Distributing with package product expected to hit shelves in March 2021.

Two Beers’ fans likely know Pilsner as “Pilchuck Pilsner.” Alternately, Pilsner donned the moniker “Pilsner in a Can” for a brief stint in 2019 when sticker labelled brites to go first became available for sale in The Woods Tasting Room. Now in 2021, the clean and crisp lager dropped a few letters in the name and traded up packaging for a sophisticated and minimalist new look to compliment the can’s contents. In the parlance of our times, this is what folks refer to as a “glow up.”

Label aside, Two Beers Brewing’s Pilsner by any name is an award-winning beer. Pilsner brought home a Double Gold Medal from Sip Northwest’s 2019 Best of the Northwest beer competition and then later took the much-coveted Platinum Medal in 2020, an incredible fete among the heavy hitters and bastions of beer in the Pacific Northwest. “It’s a big deal to bring home not one, but two prestigious awards for Pilsner in the Pacific Northwest,” says Marketing Manager Maura Hardman. “There is no shortage of incredible breweries in the PN and we are thrilled to be counted among them.”

Much like the packaging, the recipe has for Pilsner has evolved over the years to arrive at what customers will soon see on their local grocery store and bottle shop shelves. Head Brewer Jesse Ransavage joined the Two Beers Brewing team seven years ago bringing with him an ardent love for lagers and the patience and passion necessary to get them just right. When asked what sparked Pilsner as a passion project over the years, Jesse laughs and explains, “I really wanted to make a beer I would want to drink every day after work.”

Pilsner, the result of years of careful recipe adjustments and experiments with water chemistry is absolutely crushable. Two Beers’ award-winning Pilsner— based on a traditional czech pale lager recipe—is hopped with the classic Saaz hops and our own addition of Perle hops. With a lightly sweet aroma and mild hop spiciness on the tongue, it’s a refreshing take on an old Style.

