Two Beers Brewing Releases Fresh Hop IPA

SEATTLE – First of the season Fresh Hop IPA is on the way! First brewed in 2009, Two Beers Brewing’s Fresh Hop IPA enters its tenth season on the Two Beers fall lineup, remaining one of the Seattle-based brewery’s most popular releases. A beautifully balanced and hoppy labor of love, Fresh Hop IPA is made with Centennial hops harvested from Yakima Valley’s Puterbaugh Farms. The hops are handpicked by dozens of staff and volunteers at The Woods Tasting Room, and Fresh Hop IPA is brewed within 24 hours of harvest.

Head Brewer Jesse Ransavage and Production Manager Ben Antonius continued the annual Two Beers tradition of traveling to Yakima to harvest hop bines by hand. This year’s Fresh Hop IPA (6.2% ABV/70 IBUs) will feature Centennial Hops from Puterbaugh Farms, giving the brew a juicy citrus aroma balanced with a delightfully bitter finish.

Craft beer fans looking to experience Fresh Hop IPA on draft while surrounded by fresh hop cones are invited to help with the harvest. A second series of hop picking parties have been scheduled for Monday, August 12. Join the Two Beers team at The Woods Tasting Room in SoDo (4660 Ohio Ave S. 98134) from 3-8 p.m., or at Rhein Haus Seattle (912 12th Ave. 98122) from 4-8 p.m. to pick hops from the bine while enjoying some of the first pints of Fresh Hop IPA on draft.

“Two Beers’ Fresh Hop IPA is a celebration of Pacific Northwest ingredients,” said Joel VandenBrink, founder & CEO of Two Beers Brewing Co. “Our Fresh Hop has long been one of my favorite beers and I look forward to the harvest every year.”

Fresh Hop IPA will be available in 12 oz. cans and on draft throughout Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Idaho, for a limited time starting August 9.

About Puterbaugh Farms

Puterbaugh Farms is a 5th generation hop farming family, growing hops in the Yakima Valley of Washington State since the early 1930’s. After hearing of the fertility of Washington State’s Yakima Valley, Noel Charvet – a French immigrant – moved his family from Canada in 1932 and planted his roots for a hop farm. Today, Stacy, his brother, sisters, and two sons now work the 1,200+ acre hop farm. They take pride in knowing that four generations have worked to grow and harvest only the highest quality crops, paving a path for their growing 5th generation to carry on the legacy.

About Two Beers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2007 by Joel Vandenbrink in a 140 square foot storage unit, Two Beers Brewing Co. has been brewing and distributing craft beer to the Pacific Northwest for over a decade. Dedicated to crafting delicious, creative beers with quality Northwest ingredients, Two Beers Brewing is distributed throughout Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Idaho. Visit The Woods tasting room in SoDO (4660 Ohio Ave S. 98134) for a full line up of draft and package product from Two Beers Brewing, Seattle Cider Company, and Sound Craft Seltzer Co. For more information, visit twobeersbrewing.com and connect on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @twobeersbrewing.