Twin Leaf Brewery’s Rosemary IPA Returns

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — This Friday, November 22, marks the seasonal return of Twin Leaf Brewery’s Rosemary IPA. This limited release, 6.4% ABV IPA is brewed with fresh rosemary and a heaping combination of piney and citrus-forward hops. Brewed annually in early November, it is traditionally released to coincide with Thanksgiving and the arrival of the holiday season.

As one of Twin Leaf’s earliest developed recipes and well-loved, long-standing traditions, owner and head brewer, Tim Weber, has been homebrewing this beer since 2010 before the brewery itself ever opened. The 500 ml, hand-dipped waxed bottles are a notable change up to the latest series of cans Twin Leaf has been steadily releasing since late spring.

“I find it to be a very special beer, one that should be paired with your Thanksgiving feast or favorite holiday meals. It’s meant to be shared over dinner with your family, friends, and loved ones. The presentation is important,” Weber continues, “that’s why we continue to bottle this one.”

Crafted to complement the flavors of the holiday season and pay homage to Weber’s infamous lemon, rosemary, and thyme smoked Thanksgiving turkey, this beer showcases a myriad of Amarillo, Simcoe, and Sorachi Ace hops, plus 3 lbs of fresh rosemary. Dedicated to brewing with the finest, locally sourced ingredients possible, Twin Leaf uses a special variety, known as weeping rosemary from Barnardsville based Rayburn Farms. This unique variety has a sweeter and softer flavor profile, making it all the more palatable for this particular beer.

Starting at 2pm on Friday, the Rosemary IPA will be available for purchase in 500ml bottles and on draft at Twin Leaf Brewery’s taproom located in Asheville’s South Slope on Coxe Ave. To mark the release, Twin Leaf Brewery will also be hosting a Beer & Dessert Pairing with independent, locally-owned dessert company, Verbena Cakes and Catering. Bottles will also be available in many local bottle shops, restaurants, and retailers in the surrounding area and across the region.

About Twin Leaf Brewery

Twin Leaf Brewery is a 10-barrel brewery located in the South Slope region of Asheville, NC. Driven by the do-it-yourself spirit, Twin Leaf Brewing was hand-built by the owner and purveyor of the business. The brewery is committed to supporting the outdoor lifestyle of all the brewery employees and diligently works to improve the brewery’s energy usage to support environmental conservation. Twin Leaf Brewery is best known for producing such flagship beers as Dark Matter Oatmeal Stout, Juicy Fruit IPA, White Noise Wit, Uproot ESB, and Luminosity Triple as well as an ever-rotating selection of hand-crafted, one-off beers available only in their taproom. To learn more about the company, visit www.twinleafbrewery.com