Twin Leaf Brewery to Release Bill for the Berry Kettle Sour

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — On Friday, January 18th, Twin Leaf Brewery will release their latest farm-to-keg inspired brew, Bill for the Berry. This tart, ultra-refreshing 5.4% ABV kettle sour is made with four varieties of fresh berries: blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and boysenberries grown on-site in Twin Leaf’s beer garden.

In early 2016 Twin Leaf transformed the once overgrown lot bordering the backside of the brewery, into a pollinator’s garden landscaped to support local honey bee, bird, and butterfly populations. The space gradually evolved into a tiny urban beer garden that now also grows herbs and fruits that are utilized for small-batch brews. This past summer was the first season the boysenberries bushes produced enough fruit to put into a beer.

“Our boysenberries yielded a few dozen pounds — it was almost too much for us to keep up with once they really started fruiting,” laughed owner and head brewer, Tim Weber. “My son and I enjoyed lots of sunny afternoons picking berries together. I think our patrons got a big kick out of seeing our staff picking berries throughout the day too, and lots of customers were seen sneaking a few berries to sample for themselves as well. It was a fun process for everyone.”

Weber’s passion for homegrown ingredients is showcased in numerous of their beers, including the Fleurs Du Soleil Black Tea & Honey Saison which is brewed with raw honey sourced from Twin Leaf Brewery’s hives. Depending on each year’s crop, the team is hoping to make Bill for the Berry a yearly bottle release.

Bill for the Berry, whose name pays homage to Charles Darwin’s research on the evolution of Galapagos Island finches, are labeled with field guide-style illustrations and hand-dipped in a vibrant blueberry-colored wax. They will be available beginning at 2pm on the 18th in bottles and on tap. The bottles will also be available in select bottle shops, restaurants, and retailers across Western North Carolina.

