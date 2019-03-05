Twin Leaf Brewery Announces Speciality Bottle Releases, Service Projects

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — March 8, 2019 will mark five years of operation for local micro-brewery and South Slope staple, Twin Leaf Brewery. To celebrate the milestone, Twin Leaf staff has teamed up with five local nonprofits for a variety of service initiatives including volunteer projects, charity pint nights and more. While the majority of their efforts support environmentally-focused groups, they will also work with organizations such as the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity.

On Friday, March 8, Twin Leaf’s official anniversary date, the brewery will kickoff the month of service with a South Slope Neighborhood Cleanup co-hosted by Asheville GreenWorks. After the cleanup, they will release Mass Extinction Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout, the first of four speciality bottle releases. Other March releases will include their flagship Luminosity Belgian Tripel, Point of Consciousness Coffee Tripel — a recent collaboration with local High Noon Coffee Roaster — and their highly sought after MDXXI Mexican Chocolate Stout.

While community advocacy and environmental conservation have always been a part of Twin Leaf’s broader mission, the brewery became more hands on with their nonprofit support efforts over the last year specifically. “It’s unbelievable that it’s been five years already,” said Twin Leaf Brewery owner, Tim Weber. “There was so much ‘go, go, go’ in the beginning. We’ve finally made it to a place where we’re established and have the time and energy to focus more heavily on supporting those who are work so hard to better our community.”

Twin Leaf’s staff will further their mission to “minimize [their] footprint, while protecting and advocating for environmental conservation” by volunteering on Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy’s community farm, helping to reduce riverbank erosion with MountainTrue and rallying community members for a cleanup of the South Slope neighborhood area. Twin Leaf will host a Pint Night on Thursday, March 21 for the Green Built Alliance and finish off the month by volunteering with Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity. If you are interested in joining Twin Leaf Brewery in their efforts to support our community, visit www.twinleafbrewery.com for more information.

About Twin Leaf Brewing

Twin Leaf Brewery is a 10-barrel brewery located in the South Slope region of Asheville, North Carolina. Driven by the do-it-yourself spirit, Twin Leaf Brewing was hand built by the owner and purveyor of the business and is committed to supporting the outdoor lifestyle of all the brewery employees through environmental conservation. Twin Leaf Brewery is best known for producing such flagship beers as 144 (Codename: Juicy Fruit) IPA, Luminosity Belgian Triple and Magic Hour Gose as well as an ever-rotating selection of hand-crafted, one-off beers available only in their taproom. To learn more about the company, visit www.twinleafbrewery.com.