Twin Barns Brewing Hires New Head Brewer

MEREDITH, N.H.– Twin Barns Brewing Company of Meredith, New Hampshire is proud to announce that Samuel Clemens — Head Brewer at Vermont’s Long Trail Brewing Company — will be joining our team.

Sam grew up in the suburbs of Boston but found his passion for brewing in Vermont and Maine. Over the last seven years, Sam has risen from the position of Brewer’s Assistant to Head Brewer at Long Trail, brewed all styles of beer and was a proud part of the award-winning team that brought VT IPA and Limbo to market.

Sam is excited to bring his experience and creativity to Twin Barns and introduce the best craft beer possible to the Lakes Region of New Hampshire — make sure to come down to Twin Barns this summer and join us and Sam for a pint.

About Twin Barns Brewing Company

Meredith, New Hampshire was connected to Boston by the Concord & Montreal Railroad in March of 1849. Since then, it has become a thriving New Hampshire community. While Lake Winnipesaukee has provided summer tourists with a place to relax and have fun, it has always been the farming and manufacturing industries that call Meredith home. However, one of the missing pieces in Meredith’s history has been a local brewery built to serve handcrafted beers to both the summer visitors and hometown residents. Twin Barns Brewing wishes to fill this gap. Established in 2018 and utilizing twin barns built in 1850 as our brewery and relaxed taproom, we will serve fresh, proper craft beer and food to all. After 20 years in the planning, Twin Barns Brewing Company was founded by Bruce Walton and Dave Picarillo. They are thrilled to be realizing their lifelong dream of brewing beer and adding to the craft beer community in the Lakes Region.