Twang Releases Reserve Michelada Cocktail Mix

SAN ANTONIO — Twang Partners, Ltd., announces the launch of its first-ever liquid product, Twang Reserve Michelada Cocktail Mix, to be available starting in August 2019. The formula is 85% juice-based and it uses all natural ingredients including a seven-vegetable blend, organic Worcestershire sauce, ancho chilies, real lime juice and no preservatives or corn syrup. This premium product is a top-shelf option for consumers and retailers looking for an authentic, south of the border, Mexican cultural beer drinking experience.

Twang’s new mix is a high-quality, tomato-based blend used to quickly and conveniently create the perfect michelada, the popular beer cocktail that is native to Mexico, well regarded in Texas, and quickly gaining fans throughout the United States. The prepared mix works best with Mexican beers and domestic lagers and is commonly referred to as a milder version of its American cousin, the Bloody Mary. A michelada – known in Mexico as a cerveza preparada -is often made with beer, lime juice, sauce, spices, tomato juice, and chili peppers. It is typically served in a chilled, salt-rimmed glass. Twang’s michelada mix takes out all of the guesswork and hassle by having already created a perfectly balanced blend.

“We’ve been perfecting this formula for quite some time but with our 33 year reputation on the line, we wanted to make sure we got it right,” said Elysia Treviño-Gonzales, CEO of Twang. “We’re excited to provide fans with this unique, convenient michelada mix inspired by our family’s favorite recipe.”

The package design for Twang Reserve Michelada Cocktail Mix features classic calaveras (skeletons) Mexican art, which gained fame during the Mexican Revolution and has seen a recent resurgence in popularity. Bottles range in size and price including $5.99 to $6.99 for a 16 oz. glass bottle and $8.99 to $10.99 for a 32 oz. glass bottle, ideal options for at home gatherings, bars and restaurants. There is also a small plastic bottle that is a perfect single-serve option and will range in price from $1.99 to $2.49 and will be available at convenience, liquor and select grocery stores.

Twang Reserve Michelada Cocktail Mix provides consumers with an authentic Mexican recipe (produced in Texas) that allows at-home bartenders to garnish the drink, based on personal preferences and create their own customized version. While originally created to be combined with beer, the mix has versatile uses and can also be mixed with a variety of spirits and non-alcoholic beverages to create a delicious, spirit-free cocktail. With micheladas rising in popularity, the launch also offers retailers an opportunity to carry a premium product from a well-established company with a history of success, Twang Partners, LTD.

The rollout of Twang Reserve Michelada Cocktail Mix in Texas is slated for the beginning of August and will be available in stores such as Spec’s. Aside from Texas, Twang has future plans to launch in the Southwest sometime in 2020. Stay tuned for more details and if you need more information, please visit twang.com.

About Twang Partners, Ltd.

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Twang Partners Ltd. is a family-owned and operated creator and manufacturer of premium-flavored salts, sugars and seasonings and credited as being “The original beer salt.” Since 1986, Twang Partners has produced the highest quality products designed to enhance the taste, appearance and enjoyment of food and beverages. Brands include Beer Salt, Twangerz, Twang-A-Rita, Clamato Salt, ZAS! Super Seasoning, and Cafe Zuca. Find Twangproducts in grocery, convenience, liquor and specialty store shelves across the country. Twang Partners has successfully collaborated with some of the top food and beverage companies around the world to create innovative custom blends. For further information, visit twang.com.