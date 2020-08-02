TUPPS Brewery to Build New Campus at Historic McKinney, Texas, Grain Site

MCKINNEY, Texas– After only five years, TUPPS Brewery has outgrown its current location and will expand from 17,000 square feet to over 40,000 square feet on a 4.3-acre campus in the Historic Mill District of Downtown McKinney.

“The McKinney grain site is a perfect location to build our forever home as it fits the TUPPS vibe and allows us to meet increased demand for our products while providing more space for additional customers visiting the brewery” says Keith Lewis, TUPPS Brewery Founder and President.

The new location will be an extension of downtown McKinney in a grain processing factory that has been in operation for over 120 years. The 4.3-acre campus will include a tasting taproom in the original grain milling building, a state-of-the-art production facility and a retail shopping area featuring local craftsman.

“The city of McKinney is committed to revitalize the eastside of our historic downtown area and I could not think of a better partner than TUPPS to start this process. TUPPS will bring much needed energy to this area which will attract other businesses and expand our historic downtown footprint” says McKinney Mayor, George Fuller.

The McKinney grain site gives TUPPS the ability to expand on the rustic, unique and laid-back vibe that its customers have grown to love. This site will have a large outdoor stage that will host live music and theater performances.

The 12,000 square feet taproom will be in the unique mill processing building and will be available for public gatherings, private parties, and special events. The taproom will also feature live music, plenty of TUPPS beer on tap, curbside beer-to-go and food that is prepared onsite.

TUPPS is a family business to its core and will continue to welcome families both young and old. TUPPS will have a unique playground for all ages and plenty of space to relax inside and out.

The 28,000 square feet production facility will be dedicated to our quest for the highest quality products and will be a key stop on our weekend tours. The building will include a barrel-aging area that will house over 200 barrels that will age unique beers to be available for sampling on selected tours and for sale in our beer-to-go store.

TUPPS will continue its strong commitment to the community with charitable work and will focus on local live music, family-friendly events, entertainment and continuing to build a unique craft community. The site will also include shops that will feature local artists, craftsman, and food vendors. TUPPS started by brewing beer in Keith’s garage so TUPPS wants to give other dreamers the ability to start their own business in a supportive environment.

The campus is expected to be complete by early 2022.

About TUPPS Brewery

TUPPS Brewery is a McKinney, TX based, independently owned craft brewery founded by Keith Lewis and Tupper Patnode in 2015. TUPPS award-winning lineup of beers include, TUPPS IPA, Juice Pack, Neon Shades, and National Standard, as well as seasonal powerhouses like the Full Grown Man series, DDHIPA Series, Day of the Dead, and Oktoberfest. Due to Covid-19, the TUPPS Brewery taproom is not currently open for customers to come out and enjoy our taproom. However, you can swing by the brewery and purchase curbside Beer-To-Go including: 4/6 packs, 32oz crowlers and 64oz growlers Wednesday – Friday from 3:00PM-7:00PM and Saturday and Sunday from 1:00PM-6:00PM. Orders can be placed online in advance for an easy, quick curbside pickup. For more information about TUPPS Brewery in general, please visit www.tuppsbrewery.com.

