Tumwater’s Triceratops Brewing Releases Barrel-Aged Breakfast Brown

TUMWATER, Wash. — Triceratops Brewing is kicking off the month of February with a limited release that will have flapjack fans falling in love. Barrel-Aged Breakfast Brown, a brand new release from the family-owned brewery, is the third beer from Triceratops to have spent time in whiskey barrels since Imperial Hawthorne Coffee Milk Stout appeared in 2017. Timed to coincide with Valentine’s Day, it’s a sweet sipper well suited for a romantic breakfast.

“As a morning person, pancakes are one of my favorite breakfast foods,” says brewer and co-founder Rob Horn. “When I tasted this out of the barrels I immediately thought that maple and spice could turn it into a really fun beer. Maybe we should have called it Liquid Pancakes? The only thing missing is a side of bacon.”

To make Barrel-Aged Breakfast Brown (6% ABV), Horn started by pulling a portion of last year’s nutty, toasty Brown Ale and resting it for many months in Heaven Hill bourbon barrels. That’s where it picked up notes of vanilla and oak along with the subtle suggestion of smoke. Then he added nutmeg, cinnamon, and maple syrup for the perfect amount of flapjack flavor.

Supplies of this special beer are very limited, but beginning on February 1, Barrel-Aged Breakfast Brown will be available at select retailers throughout western Washington both on draft and in 500-milliliter bottles. It’s also now available to-go in bottles, 32-ounce Crowlers, and 64-ounce growlers at the Triceratops tasting room.

About Triceratops Brewing Company

Founded by Rob and Kelly Horn in 2014, Triceratops Brewing Company evolved from a tiny one barrel garage system to a 10-barrel brewhouse and tasting room in the Tumwater Warehouse District near the Olympia Regional Airport. The company’s range of offerings include Collin James Irish Red, Mrs. Voorhees Peanut Butter Stout, the award-winning Pennsyltucky Lager, Strawberry Golden Ale, and the popular Liquid Swords series of IPAs. Triceratops currently self distributes to King, Kitsap, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston counties. Its tasting room is now open five days a week. For more information, visit https://www.triceratopsbrewing.com