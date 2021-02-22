Tucker Brewing Company to Release 2 Brews Inspired by German Brewing Traditions

ATLANTA — Tucker Brewing Company, founded in 2017 by brother and sister duo Ryan Chapman and Ashley Chapman Hubbard, was born out of a love for German-style pilsners and helles (light) lagers with the idea of re-creating those beers in the south. Staying true to the brand, Tucker Brewing is taking 2021 head-on with two exciting upcoming releases. The beers, Radler a seasonal return made with freshly squeezed lemonade and the brand new to cans Goseanna, stay true to German brewing traditions. Goseanna, named after the German salut used when cheering a gose beer, will be released on March 18. Due to the popularity of the Radler last May – it sold out in its first weekend and Tucker is, of course, bringing it back on April 15 – this time, brewing quadruple the amount.

“Our team at Tucker Brewing is so excited to share these beers with our community,” said owner Hubbard. “Last year, we brewed 60 bbls of Radler initially. We knew it would sell quickly but didn’t expect it to go THAT quick! We ended up having to brew extra last year to keep up with the exciting demand from our community. This year, we want to make sure we have enough, so we are doubling down ahead of time leading up to the release. We also have no doubt that the Goseanna will be a hit as well – it’s the perfect next addition to our core beer lineup, showcasing variety in the German beer space. The beer is zesty, clean and delicious – our team knocked it out of the park.”

The newest addition to Tucker Brewing’s core beers, Goseanna, will be available on March 18. Pronounced “GO-zah” the style originated in Goslar, Germany, where the Gose River flows. Evidence suggests this style of beer dates all the way back to 500 AD. Sea salt balances the Goseanna, and coriander delivers a zesty, citrus spice on the nose. There is a considerable yet approachable sourness that complements this beer’s solid wheat backbone. It’s a refreshing beer that will now be offered in cans year-round.

Perhaps Tucker Brewing’s most popular beer last year, Radler means “cyclist” in German. It was created in the early 1900s to quench bikers’ thirsts, and although not overly sweet, it is a crisp and refreshing beer with the invigorating taste of freshly squeezed lemon. Not surprisingly, this beer is loved by many, causing a line of cars out the door last year for preorder pickup. It is the perfect beer for warm weather. If you need to see what Radler time means, view this video.

Both beers will be available for purchase in 6-packs and cases throughout Atlanta and on tap and in cans at Tucker Brewing’s taproom and beer garden. For more information on both beers and Tucker Brewing Company, head to www.tuckerbrewing.com. Photos, interviews and samples available upon request.

About Tucker Brewing Company:

Tucker Brewing Company is home to Georgia’s premier lager brewery. Nominated as a USA Today 10Best, Tucker Brewing is also home to Georgia’s largest beer garden. Experiences studying abroad in Germany led to a life-long passion for pilsners and helles (light) lagers. With the idea of re-creating those beers in the south, Tucker Brewing Company was founded in 2017 by Ryan Chapman and Ashley Chapman Hubbard. Tucker Brewing Company is proud to serve Dekalb county with delicious German-style beers and an amazing scratch kitchen with a chef-inspired, seasonal menu. For more information, visit www.tuckerbrewing.com or connect on social via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.