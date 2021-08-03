True North Ale Company Launches Forest Haze Juicy Double IPA

Ipswich, MA – True North Ale Company announces the launch of Forest Haze Juicy Double IPA, adding to its offering of year-round core brands. Big sibling to Northern Haze, our flagship, Forest Haze has a big body, pillowy mouthfeel, huge aromatics, and a powerful juiciness.

“We are adding to our core lineup for the first time in three years, since the launch of Northern Haze in the late spring of 2018,” said Jake Rogers, Founder and Chief of Brewery Operations. “Northern Haze has been a huge success and we expect Forest Haze to complement it with a slightly higher ABV and a robust flavor profile.” Added Head Brewer Seth Barnum, “Several test batches were brewed during the first half of the year, then critiqued by our Taproom patrons. The result is Forest Haze, brewed with cryogenically processed hops to tremendously boost the hop character in the finished beer.”

Galaxy, Cryo Citra, and Cryo Simcoe hops produce bold flavors and aromas of passion fruit, peach, stone fruit, and juicy orange citrus. Forest Haze weighs in at a very drinkable 7.7% ABV.

Forest Haze Juicy Double IPA will be available initially in beer stores throughout northeastern Massachusetts and on tap in select restaurants. Broader distribution throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire will follow soon.

About True North Ale Company

True North Ale Company is located in Ipswich, Massachusetts. Opened in 2017, its beers have been poured in more than 1,300 bars and restaurants and sold in more than 1,200 stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and most recently New Hampshire. The brewery has won major international awards, to include a Gold Award at the 2018 World Beer Cup and a Silver Medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Fest. It has been voted Best Brewery on Boston’s North Shore three consecutive years. Its North Shore location features 150+ seat open-air and tented patios and 150+ seat indoor seating. The events venue, The North Side, may host events with more than 250 guests.

For More Information:

https://www.truenorthales.com