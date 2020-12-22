True North Ale Company and Dedication to Community Announce Relationship To Creatively Battle Systemic Racism

IPSWICH, Mass. — True North Ale Company, a Massachusetts craft brewery, and Dedication to Community (D2C), a national non-profit that educates and empowers communities on diversity, belonging, and equity, today announced a partnership to work together to help to end systemic racism. D2C’s founder, M. Quentin Williams, is a former Boston College (BC) football player and BC grad whose work is growing in New England as well as other parts of the country.

Earlier this year, True North Ales participated in the Black Is Beautiful Project, initiated by the founder of Weathered SoulsBrewing Company, a black-owned business from San Antonio, Texas. True NorthAles, along with nearly 1,200 other breweries around the world, brewed a specialty beer called Black Is Beautiful and agreed to donate the proceeds from the sale of the beer to a local organization that supports equality and inclusion. D2C was identified as a powerful ally working to improve community relations with law enforcement.

“We were extremely impressed with the programsDedication to Community has developed and implemented in numerous states, including Connecticut and Florida. D2C’s leadership team is committed to their mission and we are pleased to play a role in helping to bring them toMassachusetts,” said Gary Rogers, Founder & Chief of Business Operations atTrue North Ales.

“Our goal with this relationship, as it is with all of our partnerships, is to continue to amplify the message of listening, learning and working together as a community to educate and include different voices for the purpose of improving the lives of all,” M. QuentinWilliams said. “True North Ales embodies that position in their culture and we are looking forward to finding creative ways to work together in this effort.”

To date, D2C has worked with law enforcement agencies in several states across the U.S., including Connecticut,Delaware, Florida, Missouri, Michigan, Ohio, the Carolinas, and at the FBINational Academy in Virginia, where Williams is an instructor. In September,D2C expanded its reach to involve professional, collegiate, and K-12 athletes, adding former NFL executive Lamonte Winston (former Director of Player Engagement and Development, Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders) and Pro Football Hallof Famer Donnie Shell (Pittsburgh Steelers). Williams also announced in September a historic partnership with the Miami HEAT and the City of MiamiPolice Department. More locally, former BC football and basketball playersTroy Stradford and Troy Bowers, as well as former CEO of Metro Lacrosse and former Executive Vice President of the Greater Boston Convention andVisitors Bureau Aaron Jones, have joined D2C among a growing number of partners and staffers.

About True North Ale Company

True North Ales opened in 2017 in Ipswich, Massachusetts and has built a strong presence with the communities on the NorthShore. Beer builds community. The brewery has won numerous national and international awards for its beers, to include a Gold Award at the 2018 WorldBeer Cup and a Silver Medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Fest. Named BestBrewery on the North Shore each of the past three years, its Taproom has hosted many community-based events to raise funds and awareness for important causes. For more information, please visit www.truenorthales.com.

About Dedication To Community (D2C)

Dedication To Community (D2C) is a national non-profit organization that educates and empowers communities through skills-building workshops and ongoing forums designed to improve understanding and build relationships while pursuing healing, reconciliation, and unity. Its experts work with government agencies and the private sector on diversity, belonging, and equity, and advise on critical issues in public safety and law enforcement. For more information, please visit www.dedicationtocommunity.org.