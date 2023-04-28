Tröegs Unveils New Look for Award-Winning DreamWeaver Wheat

HERSHEY, Penn.— Tröegs Independent Brewing reveals a new look for DreamWeaver Wheat, a traditional German-style Hefeweizen that has been a staple of its year-round lineup since 2009.

For the refreshed label art, Tröegs once again partnered with Philadelphia-based designer Lindsey Tweed, who reimagined the Hershey, PA, brewery’s iconic artwork back in 2015.

“DreamWeaver was one of the first labels I designed for Tröegs,” says Tweed. “At the time, I never imagined I’d be revisiting it many years later. I loved updating the original lettering style with a fresh pop of periwinkle and fluffy clouds that speak to both the flavor and the feeling of kicking back with this beer.”

The grain bill incorporates 55% wheat, which contributes a cloudy, golden appearance and full-bodied mouthfeel in this past Great American Beer Festival gold medal winner.

“When we moved to Hershey, we installed two open-top fermentation tanks specifically designed to ferment DreamWeaver,” explains Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner.

Most recently, the brewing team introduced a German technique of resting the freshly fermenting beer in a flotation tank, allowing proteins and inactive yeast to settle out.

“We’re creating the optimum environment for the hefeweizen yeast with subtle adjustments to temperature,” says Tröegs brewing manager Tim Mayhew. “Then, during the open fermentation, we skim off any remaining proteins and ‘braun hefe’ that bubble to the top.”

This crucial step helps Tröegs achieve the soft, delicate notes of banana, clove, and subtle black pepper that are hallmarks of DreamWeaver Wheat’s flavor profile.

“It’s a little time-consuming and requires some extra work, but ultimately this additional process makes for a better beer,” says Trogner.

In addition to draft, look for DreamWeaver Wheat’s new packaging, exclusively in 6-packs of 12-oz. cans across the brewery’s entire distribution footprint.

