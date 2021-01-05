Tröegs Releases Nugget Nectar

Hershey, Pennsylvania — Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of its once-a-year cult classic, Nugget Nectar. And yes, the sought-after 16-oz. cans are back, too!

Excessively dry-hopped, this Imperial Amber celebrates the arrival of “fresh-off-the-bine” Nugget hops from the brewery’s annual trek to Yakima, WA, for hop selection.

It’s no surprise that Nugget hops take center stage, adding dank notes of pine and grapefruit. Simcoe chimes in with hints of ripe mango and creamsicle, and it’s all balanced with enough kilned malt to add body and a touch of sweetness.

With its beautiful orange color, big hop flavor and 7.5% ABV, Nugget Nectar provides plenty of warmth on those dark, cold winter nights.

Nugget Nectar is available on draft, in 12-oz cans and bottles, and in 16-oz. cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.

To learn more about Nugget Nectar, including the beer’s origins and flavor profile, please read the full story at our blog.

 

