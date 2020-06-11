Tröegs Releases Nimble Giant

Hershey, Penna. — Tröegs Independent Brewing announced the release of its gracefully dank Once-A-Year Double IPA, Nimble Giant.

One of the Hershey, PA, brewery’s most-loved beers, this annual release rivals its iconic holiday ale, Mad Elf, for the excitement it generates every year.

Nimble Giant came up through the small-batch Scratch Series, starting with an experiment with Mosaic hops. After about a half-dozen Scratch beer variations, the Tröegs brewing team hit upon a hop combination everyone loved – Mosaic, Simcoe and Azacca – and never looked back.

In the end, the beautifully bold Nimble Giant is ripe with notes of grapefruit, pineapple and honeysuckle. Clocking in at 9% ABV, this deep orange Double IPA is well-balanced by a backbone of pilsner and Vienna malt and drinks effortlessly.

This fan favorite is rated 4.1 on Untappd and is a consistent top 10 global trending beer on the geosocial rating platform.

Nimble Giant is available on draft and in 4-packs and cases of 16-oz. cans wherever Tröegs beer is sold.

To learn more about Nimble Giant, please read the full story at our blog. You can also click here for a virtual tasting of the beer.

 

