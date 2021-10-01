Tröegs Releases Master of Pumpkins Brewed with Local Longneck Pumpkins

HERSHEY, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of perennial favorite Master of Pumpkins. The once-a-year fall seasonal begins with Pennsylvania longneck pumpkins grown especially for Tröegs at nearby Strites Orchard.

Longnecks are a hearty heirloom variety that taste similar to butternut squash and can weigh up to 20 pounds each. Each year, Tröegs uses 3,000 pounds of these local longnecks to brew Master of Pumpkins.

“To us, a pumpkin beer should have pumpkin,” says brewmaster John Trogner. “We’re a Pennsylvania brewery, and pumpkins grow really well here, so using Pennsylvania pumpkins just makes sense. Tröegs lovers definitely appreciate the connection to local agriculture.”

The brewery’s kitchen staff roasts the pumpkins in-house and passes them off to the brewing team, who purées the entire lot and adds it right into the mash tun. The result is a subtly spiced pumpkin ale with notes of nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla as well as a backbone of caramel malt.

Master of Pumpkins is available on draft and in 16oz. cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.

For More Information:

https://blog.troegs.com/master-of-pumpkins-brewed-with-real-pa-longnecks-is-here/