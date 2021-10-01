Tröegs Releases Master of Pumpkins Brewed with Local Longneck Pumpkins

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

HERSHEY, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of perennial favorite Master of Pumpkins. The once-a-year fall seasonal begins with Pennsylvania longneck pumpkins grown especially for Tröegs at nearby Strites Orchard.

Longnecks are a hearty heirloom variety that taste similar to butternut squash and can weigh up to 20 pounds each. Each year, Tröegs uses 3,000 pounds of these local longnecks to brew Master of Pumpkins.

“To us, a pumpkin beer should have pumpkin,” says brewmaster John Trogner. “We’re a Pennsylvania brewery, and pumpkins grow really well here, so using Pennsylvania pumpkins just makes sense. Tröegs lovers definitely appreciate the connection to local agriculture.”

The brewery’s kitchen staff roasts the pumpkins in-house and passes them off to the brewing team, who purées the entire lot and adds it right into the mash tun. The result is a subtly spiced pumpkin ale with notes of nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla as well as a backbone of caramel malt.

Master of Pumpkins is available on draft and in 16oz. cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.

For More Information:
https://blog.troegs.com/master-of-pumpkins-brewed-with-real-pa-longnecks-is-here/

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
10/05: Retail Speed Dating - SOLD OUT 10/07: Brewbound Frontlines: Supply Chain Planning for 2022 10/14: Brewbound Podcast 10/19: Investor Speed Dating: RTD Cocktails 10/21: Brewbound Data Club
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Brew Talks 2021 BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More