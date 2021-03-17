Tröegs Releases LolliHop Double IPA

HERSHEY, Pa. – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of LolliHop, a soft, citrusy and slightly hazy Double IPA with notes of pear, citrus and a hint of melon.

The inspiration for LolliHop begins in the hop fields of Yakima Valley, Washington, during the brewery’s annual pilgrimage to this hop-growing hotbed. “We’re like kids in a candy store,” explains Tröegs co-founding brother and brewmaster, John Trogner. “We eyeball the hops, crush them in our hands and rub them til their oils fill the air.”

LolliHop worked its way through the brewery’s small-batch Scratch Series, starting with #327, an IPA hopped with Citra and Mosaic. “There’s only a handful of beers that have an ‘a-aha’ origin,” says Trogner. “And LolliHop is one of them.”

For the backbone, LolliHop utilizes Pennsylvania-grown Rustic pale malt from nearby Double Eagle, while a portion of wheat and oats give the beer a silky smooth texture with a touch of haze.

The otherworldly label art was dreamed up Baltimore, MD-based artist and Art of Tröegs alum Devin Watson, who took inspiration from the brewery’s quest to discover a winning hop combination.

LolliHop is available on draft and in 4-packs of 16-oz. cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.

For a virtual tasting and to learn more about LolliHop, including its origins, hop combination and label art design, please visit our blog.