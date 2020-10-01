Tröegs Releases HopCyclone Hazy Double IPA and Master of Pumpkins

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of two beers for the fall season – the brand new HopCyclone Hazy Double IPA and perennial favorite Master of Pumpkins, available in 16oz cans for the first time ever.

HopCyclone’s haze is built with a grain bill of pilsner malt, Vienna malt and wheat, which helps prop up hop oils that would normally fall out during fermentation. The combination of Citra, Sabro, Simcoe and Sultana hops work together to elicit notes of ripe pineapple, soft citrus and juicy peach, while London 3 yeast boosts the beer’s vivid tropical notes.

To learn more about HopCyclone including the meaning behind its name, a virtual tasting of the beer, its brewing process and captivating artwork, please read the full story at our blog.

For Master of Pumpkins, this once-a-year fall favorite begins with 3,000 pounds of Pennsylvania longneck pumpkins grown especially for Tröegs at nearby Strites Orchard. The brewery kitchen staff roasts the pumpkins in-house and passes them off to the brewing team, who purees the entire lot and adds it right into the mash tun. The result is a subtly spiced pumpkin ale featuring notes of nutmeg, cinnamon, caramel and vanilla.

For a deeper dive into Master of Pumpkins, please check out our blog for the full story.

Both HopCyclone and Master of Pumpkins are available on draft and in 16oz cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.