Tröegs Releases Hop Horizon

HERSEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Hop Horizon, its new IPA to usher in the spring season. The beer joins the brewery’s popular Hop Cycle line-up of seasonally rotating IPAs, which also includes Field Study IPA, Lucky Holler Hazy IPA and Blizzard of Hops Winter IPA.

This juicy IPA starts with a subtle blend of pale malts, wheat and oats. But the real essence of Hop Horizon originates from its hop bill featuring Citra, Mosaic and Sabro. This winning combination releases juicy waves of citrus, hints of bubblegum and a pop of tropical fruit.

“The aroma hits you as soon as you crack a can,” says Tröegs co-founding brother and brewmaster John Trogner. “It’s like smelling a hop field in full bloom.”

This delicious new IPA clocks in at 6.5% ABV and is available in bottles, cans and on draft everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.

