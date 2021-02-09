Tröegs Releases Grand Cacao Stout

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of its newest year-round beer, Grand Cacao Chocolate Stout. It joins the brewery’s lineup of iconic beers such as Perpetual IPA, Troegenator, Sunshine Pilsner, Haze Charmer and DreamWeaver Wheat.

This deliciously decadent stout is built on a foundation of rich chocolate malt, caramel malt and roasted barley. Cold-steeping on Peruvian cacao nibs and natural vanilla doubles down on the smooth symphony of chocolate, and a splash of milk sugar delivers a velvety sweet and creamy finish.

“You’ve had stouts with chocolate notes,” says Tröegs Brewing Manager, Tim Mayhew. “The way these ingredients come together, this tastes more like chocolate with stout notes.

Weighing in at 6.5% ABV, Grand Cacao boasts flavors of milk chocolate, roasty grain and hints of sweet cream.

Grand Cacao is available now in 12-oz. bottles and in 1/2 kegs and 1/6 kegs wherever Tröegs is sold.

