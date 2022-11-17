Tröegs Releases Fan-Favorite Winter IPA, Blizzard of Hops

HERSHEY, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Blizzard of Hops, its fan-favorite winter IPA.

The seasonal beer has been a mainstay of the Hershey, PA, brewery’s Hop Cycle IPA series since its inception in 2014.

“It’s a nod to hop growers around the world, thanking them for another successful harvest,” says Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner.

Brimming with enlivening bitterness, Blizzard of Hops evokes notes of spruce tips, pineapple, and orange rind thanks to a combination of Centennial, Chinook, and El Dorado hops.

“In the winter, people’s taste buds deaden down and they tend to eat richer and fattier foods,” explains Trogner. “In my mind, there’s a need for bitterness on the beer side to balance that out.”

Built on a foundation of pilsner malt and wheat, this cold-weather favorite clocks in at 6.4% ABV.

Blizzard of Hops is available in 12-oz bottles and cans as well as 1/2 and 1/6 kegs everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.