Tröegs Releases Fan-Favorite Blizzard of Hops and Holiday Variety Pack

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Blizzard of Hops, its fan-favorite winter IPA, which coincides with the Most Wonderful Beer of the Year variety 12-pack.

Clocking in at 6.4% ABV, Blizzard of Hops is the Hershey, PA, brewery’s most popular release in its rotating Hop Cycle series of seasonal IPAs.

“It’s a nod to hop growers around the world, thanking them for another successful harvest,” said Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner.

A storm of hoppy citrus and pine notes, Blizzard of Hops is available in 12-oz bottles and cans and 1/2 and 1/6 kegs everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.

To coincide with Blizzard of Hops, Tröegs also released its Most Wonderful Beer of the Year variety pack. Each 12-pack includes two cans each of Mad Elf – Tröegs’ iconic holiday ale brewed with cherries and honey – as well as year-round favorites Perpetual IPA, Troegenator Double Bock, DreamWeaver Wheat and Grand Cacao Chocolate Stout. Blizzard of Hops rounds out the lineup of this collection of beers perfect for winter weather and holiday gatherings.

For More Information:

https://troegs.com