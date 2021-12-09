Tröegs Releases Double Blizzard, A Variation of its Blizzard of Hops IPA

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Double Blizzard, an amplification of its fan-favorite winter IPA, Blizzard of Hops.

Weighing in at 8.3% ABV, this semi-hazy Double IPA boasts huge citrus and pineapple notes with hints of soft pine.

To achieve Double Blizzard’s smooth texture and mouthfeel, Tröegs uses a cooler temperature for its kettle hop additions. This process softens the character of the Centennial, Chinook and El Dorado hops used in the beer’s recipe.

On the cold side, Double Blizzard is dry-hopped with four pounds per barrel of Chinook and Galaxy.

A limited release for the winter season, Double Blizzard is available in 16-oz cans and 1/2 and 1/6 kegs throughout the states where Tröegs beer is sold.

