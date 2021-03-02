Tröegs Introduces New Look for Troegenator Doublebock

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing announces a new look for its iconic dark and crisp Troegenator. Additionally, the award-winning year-round doublebock is now brewed with a portion of local grain.

A hallmark of the Hershey, PA-based craft brewery since its early days, the malt-forward Troegenator calls for so much grain, Tröegs had to custom-build its brewhouse around it. As of 2021, the brewery will use 50,000 pounds of Pennsylvania-grown and malted two-row barley annually as part of the beer’s massive grain bill.

“When people think of local ingredients, they often think of hops,” says John Trogner, Tröegs co-founding brother and brewmaster. “But the quality and quantity of the grain in Pennsylvania lends itself to brewing. On top of that, we’re reinvesting in our community. Sending a local grower a check feels good.”

Layered with notes of smooth caramel, stone fruit and fresh toasted grains, this malty, crisp and deliciously dark doublebock is a beer for people who love beer.

Troegenator is available year-round on draft and in 12-oz. bottles and cans everywhere Tröegs is sold.

To learn more about Troegenator, including its origins and label art design, please read the full story on our blog.

