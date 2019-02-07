Tröegs Independent Brewing Releases First Cut Mango IPA

HERSHEY, Pa.— Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of its rotating Hop Cycle beer for spring, First Cut Mango IPA. Two complementary ingredients – citrusy Simcoe hops and sweet mango – come together to form an IPA greater than the sum of its parts.

With hops in hand and curiosity as our guide, we conjured up the Hop Cycle to explore the possibilities of our favorite flower. Along the way, we discovered that the citrus of Simcoe elevates the delicate sweetness of mango, local rustic malt is the perfect backbone to support a big hop bill, and that – left to shine – Cascade, Centennial and Chinook are classics for a reason.

Each spring, hop growers dust off their pruning shears and trim the first shoots, bolstering the bines for a rich growing season. First Cut – a mouthful of citrusy Simcoe and a touch of sweetmango – is a nod to this ritual, without which the world would be a less hoppy place. Weighing in at 6.2 percent ABV, First Cut is brewed with real mango.

For inquiries about First Cut, please contact the brewery at (717) 534-1297.