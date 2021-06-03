Tröegs Independent Brewing and Unique Snacks Announce Better Together Fall Campaign

READING and HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing and Unique Snacks, two Pennsylvania-based family-owned and operated businesses with a shared passion for fresh ingredients and flavorful combinations, have partnered together to create a Better Together fall campaign that pairs refreshing craft beers with delicious signature pretzels. The selected pairings offer consumers a celebration of local grains and distinctive flavors that commemorate Pennsylvania’s rich agricultural history.

“We’re Pennsylvania natives,” says Tröegs founding brother and brewmaster John Trogner. “That’s a big part of our identity. So it’s natural for us to partner with another family-owned Pennsylvania maker. Both of us geek out on taking ingredients and making something delicious, and those two things happen to taste great together. That’s the kind of partnership that just makes sense to us.”

As independent family-owned businesses, both Tröegs and Unique Snacks have a history of focusing on what is best for co-workers, customers and retail partners, as well as a sense of commitment to the broader community. That family business focus, combined with their respective histories of providing consumers with refreshing craft beers and flavorful pretzels, created a natural synergy.

“Tröegs’ devotion to the art and science of brewing refreshing beers using only the finest ingredients, including some from right here in Pennsylvania, matches our devotion to creating healthy snacks with more flavor using fewer ingredients and smarter baking,” stated Justin Spannuth, Chief Operating Officer of Unique Snacks. “The Better Together campaign is all about offering customers a variety of distinct, refreshing flavors and textural characteristics that create perfect pairings.”

Together, Tröegs and Unique tasted numerous combinations to identify the best pairings that enhanced the flavors of the craft beers and pretzels. Better Together will be available in states that allow for food and alcohol promotions in the Northeast, Midwest and South regions of the U.S. and will run from August 30th through October 31st. The pairings, including a couple of unexpected twists, are:

Perpetual IPA with Original Splits | Crispy, Crunchy, Citrusy

Troegenator Double Bock paired with Extra Dark Splits | Bold, Dark, Malty

Lucky Holler Hazy IPA with Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings | Malted Barley, Tropical Pineapple

Sunshine Pilsner with Pretzel Shells | Crisp, Snappy, Refreshing

Haze Charmer Haze Pale Ale with Multigrain Splits | Savory Grains, Juicy Pineapple

Tröegs Independent Brewing

Founded in Pennsylvania in 1996 by brothers John and Chris Trogner, Tröegs Independent Brewing is driven by a sense of adventure and curiosity. From the beginning, our brewery has been built by family, friends and kindred spirits who share a love of great beer.

“We’re not an English ale brewery,” says co-founder Chris Trogner. “And we’re not a German lager brewery. We take bits and pieces from each one of those traditions and try to come up with what we think is a very creative and great-tasting beer.”

Tröegs is widely known for award-winning beers like Perpetual IPA, Troegenator, Nugget Nectar and Mad Elf, as well as our experimental Scratch Series, wood-aged Splinter Series and Hop Cycle Seasonals. Tro¨egs started working in earnest with local ingredients back in 2002 with the debut of holiday favorite Mad Elf. Today, the brewery buys about 25,000 pounds of local honey and 150,000 pounds of Pennsylvania-grown barley every year. Tro¨egs also sources local produce including pumpkins, cherries, peaches, nectarines and strawberries from the fertile Fruit Belt of Pennsylvania.

“We’re drawn to people with a sense of adventure,” says co-founder John Trogner. “And we think they’re drawn to Tröegs.”

About Unique Pretzels

Unique Pretzel Bakery is a sixth-generation, family operated business based in Reading, PA, the Pretzel Capital of the World. All of the company’s crunchy and flavorful Unique Pretzels are made from a secret family recipe—slow-baked in an all-natural process that sets them apart. Unique Pretzels is home to Unique Splits, the original split-open pretzel, hollow Pretzel Shells, and other healthy, delicious pretzels that deliver a serious crunch. These aren’t just pretzels, they’re Unique!

https://www.troegs.com