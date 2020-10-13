Tröegs Announces Mad Elf Beer Cheese Collaboration

HERSHEY, Pa. — In anticipation of the holiday season, The GIANT Company, Caputo Brothers Creamery of Spring Grove, Pa. and Tröegs Independent Brewing of Hershey, Pa. are teaming up once again on a limited edition cheese offering – Mad Elf Beer Cheese.

This merry and bright holiday treat is the third collaboration for the three companies and follows the successful launches of Troegenator Beer Cheese last year and Perpetual Beer Cheese earlier this year. As in the other two limited edition cheeses, 100% of the milk used to make Mad Elf Beer Cheese comes from Pennsylvania dairy farms.

In addition to Mad Elf – with its notes of cherries, chocolate and honey – the cheese is further augmented with a spice rub of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove from Calicutts Spice Co. in Hershey. Additionally, Hershey’s Natural Cocoa and freshly ground espresso from Little Amps Coffee Roasters in Harrisburg was also added to the rub.

“This cheese connects so many different Pennsylvania makers,” says John Trogner, brewmaster and founding brother of Tröegs. “Brewers, cheesemakers, coffee roasters, a spice company. And it helps farmers find sustainable ways to survive and thrive. On top of all that, it’s really, really good.”

Mad Elf Beer Cheese is now available exclusively for a limited time while supplies last at all 185 GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market locations and available for purchase through GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct online grocery service. The cheese is also available for delivery via caputobrotherscreamery.com or in person at Tröegs.

