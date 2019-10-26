Trillium Brewing Company Opens Fenway Location

BOSTON – Now there is one more reason to visit the iconic neighborhood setting the tone in the city of Boston. Trillium Brewing Company has announced the launch of its newest outpost at 401 Park, in The Fenway neighborhood. Since founding Trillium in 2013,Co-Founders Esther and JC Tetreault have stayed true to the mission of building strong communities through beer and creating destinations for people to celebrate life’s moments. Trillium Fenway is a unique expression of that mission, expanding the way that beer lovers can share and experience Trillium at the source.

“This project is extra special for me and JC because it symbolizes the beginnings and progression of both Trillium, and our lives together. JC & I met at the gym in 401 Park more than 15 years ago, after he had spent a long afternoon working in his plot at The Victory Gardens. We recently celebrated our 10th wedding anniversary so it’s sentimental opening a new Trillium venue that we designed from scratch at the site where we began imagining a life together,” said Co-Founder Esther Tetreault.

Trillium Fenway is the company’s first project from the ground up, as part of the new development at 401 Park, originally a 1920’s era Sears, Roebuck and Company mail order store, in the heart of the Fenway’s lively neighborhood. The 1,500 square foot greenhouse-inspired space is designed by Studio Troika and Elkus Manfredi Architects. Trillium Fenway accommodates 95 beer lovers inside, with another 150 on the patio in the warmer months and operates year-round providing an open-air experience where guests can enjoy Trillium in a beautiful natural setting. Trillium Fenway is another manifestation of Co-Founder JC Tetreault’s passion for botany and is reflected throughout the space with plants lining the structure, and the surrounding foliage. Since the unveiling of the 401 Park green space this summer, Samuels & Associates has provided almost daily complimentary programming that includes special events, fitness and music series, and more.

The space at Trillium Fenway includes a one barrel brew system with an open look into production. The brewing program will be an extension of the Trillium’s pilot program which allows its brewers to experiment with various styles and ingredients. Trillium Fenway offers a selection of 18 draft beers, bottles, select merchandise, cans to go and packaged snacks from local purveyors and friends of Trillium.

Trillium Fenway is open Sunday – Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00p.m. and Thursday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. Visit Trillium’s blog at www.trilliumbrewingcompany.com and follow@trilliumfenway on social media channels for the latest updates.

About Trillium Brewing Company

Trillium Brewing Company is a family owned and operated brewery launched in 2013 and has been internationally recognized and regarded as one of the top breweries in the world. Trillium is grounded in the concept of a New England farmhouse brewery, using local ingredients whenever possible. From their wild ales, fermented with their native New England mixed culture, to their more hop-forward offerings,Trillium’s aim is to produce beer that is both approachable and engaging. For more information, please visit www.trilliumbrewingcompany.com.