Tree House Brewing Makes Million Dollar Investment for New Warehouse

Massachusetts’s Tree House Brewing is expanding once again at its Charlton-based production brewery and headquarters.

Earlier this month, Tree House co-founder Nate Lanier tweeted an aerial image of a large construction site next to the existing facility with the “shhh” emoji. Questions from curious followers rolled in, but Lanier did not publicly answer them.

However, according to a report in the Worcester Telegram, Tree House is constructing a 76,700 sq. ft. warehouse adjacent to its existing building. The expansion necessitated the purchase of 41 acres of neighboring land from the Kaszowski Family Trust for $1.175 million, according to the Worcester Registry of Deeds. The sale closed on September 27.

Requests for comment were unreturned.

Tree House’s meteoric rise over the last few years made it 42nd fastest growing brewery in 2018, according to national trade group the Brewers Association’s (BA).

Since 2015, the first year the BA has Tree House’s production volumes on record, Tree House’s production has increased from 2,350 barrels that year, to 44,250 barrels in 2018, an increase of 130% from 2017 levels, according to the BA.

Tree House sells the vast majority of its beer directly to consumers at its Charlton facility. The Central Massachusetts craft brewery’s beers became slightly more accessible to Bostonians this past summer when the brewer hosted a series of pop up beer gardens at the Prudential Center downtown as part of a partnership with the Berklee College of Music.

Tree House was founded in Monson, Massachusetts, in 2011. The company moved its headquarters to Charlton in 2017, and has expanded at that location twice. The Monson location remains the home of Tree House’s barrel-aging program.

This past February, the company announced the purchase of a farm and orchard in Woodstock, Connecticut.