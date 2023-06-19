Trap Door Brewing and Bellingham Cidery Join River Barrel Distributing

Trap Door Brewing and Bellingham Cider Company are the latest additions to RBD’s beverage list Vancouver-born Brewery and Bellingham Cidery Join River Barrel Distributing Trap Door Brewing and Bellingham Cider Company are the latest additions to RBD’s beverage list.

Western Washington will soon have even more local beverage options to choose from as River Barrel Distributing partners with Trap Door Brewing and Bellingham Cider Company.

Founded in 2014 by Bryan Shull in Vancouver, WA, Trap Door Brewing is a multi-generational company producing an array of high-quality, award-winning beers. It currently operates two locations – a brewery and “beer porch” in Vancouver and a brewery and kitchen at its production location in Washougal.

Trap Door offers a selection of beer styles including lagers, pilsners, fruited sours, stouts, and pale ales, but what it’s most known for are its hazy IPAs.

“Trap Door is a hop-focused brewery,” says Jake Watt, Head Brewer. “This means you can expect any modern, hop-forward style from us and for us to be on the leading edge of hoppy beers including clear and hazy seasonals and one-offs.”

Made with Citra, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops, Glowed Up IPA is one of their most popular beers and a 2019 gold medal winner at the Washington Beer Awards. Other favorites include the Trap Door IPA and award winners Day Beer West Coast Pilsner and Porch Beer Pale Ale. In addition to hazys, the brewery has a strong lager program and led by its annual Interiority Imperial Stout, is starting to focus on a barrel program for stouts and barleywines.

“We are excited to bring Trap Door Brewing on board and to feature a brewery that’s part of the fast-growing beer culture of Vancouver,” says Jeremiah Smith, Sales Director at River Barrel Distributing. “And like many of our other brands, Trap Door has deep ties to its community and a passion for brewing quality beers.”

RBD has also added another cidery to its list of craft beverage makers. Bellingham Cider Company is a solar-powered cidery that produces small-batch hard cider from 100% Washington apples. The company prides itself on being “Fiercely Local,” using fresh, local ingredients and adding no sulfites, sugars, or preservatives.

Bellingham Cider was begun by Josh Serface and Bryce Hamilton. Both not only came from backgrounds of growing and pressing fruit, but also made their own homemade beer and cider. When they decided Bellingham needed a great cider presence, they opened their bayside location in 2018.

“Only using Washington-sourced ingredients, we are excited to share the bounty of our state by growing our Washington distribution,” says Bryce Hamilton, Owner of Bellingham Cider.

The company offers a variety of fruit-forward ciders like their Rainier Cherry Dry, Blackberry Ginger, Imperial Pineapple, and even a Cascade- and Citra-hopped variety dubbed as “cider for the beer drinker.”

“Washington has so much great fruit – especially apples,” says Joe Cohen, Sales Manager at River Barrel Distributing. “We’re excited to bring in a supplier to showcase the amazing bounty of our state – as well as another unique presence from the ‘craft beverage mecca’ of Bellingham.”

River Barrel Distributing serves King, Pierce, Thurston, Lewis, Snohomish, Kitsap, and Chelan counties in Western Washington and is actively growing its list of craft beverage makers.

About River Barrel Distributing

River Barrel Distributing is a Western Washington area distribution company distributing craft beer, spirits, and cider serving the Washington counties of King, Pierce, Thurston, Lewis, Snohomish, Kitsap, and Grays Harbor.

For More Information:

https://www.trapdoorbrewing.com/