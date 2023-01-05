Trail Ale, a Trail Mix Inspired Brew From Shiner

SHINER, Texas – Excited to share that the independent, family-owned makers of the iconic Shiner Bock, have just released Trail Ale, originally part of Shiner’s Bonfire Brewski variety pack.

Stemming from the brand’s love of the outdoors, Shiner was inspired to create a trail mix inspired brew. Now back by popular demand, this time as a stand-alone brew, Shiner’s Trail Ale is a robust ale, brewed with nuts, dried fruit and chocolate for a sweet and savory finish.

About Shiner and the Spoetzl Brewery

The Spoetzl Brewery was founded in Shiner, Texas in 1909, by Czech and German immigrants brewing beer with old-world traditions and recipes for Central Texas. Since then, the brewery has grown to be one of the largest independent craft brewers in the country with beers available in all 50 states and Mexico. To this day, every drop of the award-winning beer is brewed right in Shiner, TX, where it all started 111 years ago.

For More Information:

https://shiner.com