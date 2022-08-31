Touchdown! High Noon Announces New LTO Pack Just In Time for College Football Season

MODESTO, California – Spirit of Gallo’s High Noon, the #1 selling spirit-based hard seltzer, is kicking off college football tailgating season with the release of a limited-edition High Noon Tailgate Pack, the perfect companion for gearing up for a game day against rivals or enjoying homecoming weekend at your alma mater.

High Noon, made with real vodka and real juice, believes in always living like the sun is out, especially as the days get chillier this fall. To add a bit more sunshine to the tailgate experience, the Tailgate Pack features two new flavors – Pear, a crisp and juicy offering with a delightful, tangy-sweet zing and a hint of apple, and Cranberry, which tastes like fresh, delicious cranberry juice, bursting with red berry flavor – as well as fan favorites Black Cherry and Grapefruit.

High Noon wants to elevate every aspect of tailgating – from your hard seltzer choice to your tailgate accessories. So, to ensure fans’ are living their best life under the sun, the brand is giving away the first-ever High Noon Tailgate Cooler – a solar-powered cooler that will keep your High Noons cold without the need for ice, allowing more time to enjoy the festivities and more space for High Noons!

“High Noon is focused on elevating the hard seltzer category and encouraging fans to trade up their hard seltzer options and experiences,” said Brandon Lieb, VP of Spirits at Gallo. “The debut of the Tailgate Pack, along with the High Noon Solar-Powered Cooler, is the perfect way to kick off one of the best parts of fall, and give our fans the most premium tailgate experience.” The High Noon Tailgate Cooler is fully solar-powered thanks to unique patented technology from GoSun. It never needs ice, keeping your drinks cold and dry and holds 30-50 percent more than your average cooler, making it the perfect tailgate accessory.

Now through September 16, fans can enter for a chance to be the hero of their tailgate this season and win a premium High Noon Tailgate Cooler by heading to High Noon’s (@highnoonsunsips) Instagram and commenting on the brand’s post sharing their favorite tailgate spot using #HighNoonTailgate and #sweeps.

The limited-edition High Noon Tailgate Pack is now available nationwide in 8-packs of 355ml cans for an MSRP of $19.99. For more information on the Tailgate Pack, visit HighNoonSpirits.com and for full High Noon Tailgate Cooler sweepstakes rules, see here.

About High Noon

High Noon premium Hard Seltzer is made with real vodka and real fruit juice, with no added sugar and gluten free. At only 100 calories per can, High Noon is available in Lime, Peach, Black Cherry, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Mango, Passionfruit and Watermelon. The High Noon flavors are available individually ($2.50 MSRP), in 4-packs ($10.99 MSRP), 8-packs ($19.99 MSRP), and 12-packs ($24.99 MSRP). High Noon is part of Spirit of Gallo, an award-winning spirits portfolio that includes E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam and more.

About Spirit of Gallo

For nearly half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits, now enjoyed by people around the world at occasions ranging from a day at the beach to a fine, after-dinner drink. Known best for E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam and the highly acclaimed High Noon Sun Sips, Spirit of Gallo also delivers RumChata, Stratusphere Gin, RumHaven and esteemed partner-owned brands such as The Dalmore, Diplomatico, Don Fulano, and Grupo Montenegro.

About GoSun

GoSun is an innovative manufacturer of solar products that can cook, cool, light, charge and power with no fuel other than the Sun. What started as a simple inspiration has grown into the leading name in fuel-free solar consumer products; delivering over 100,000 products in more than 70 countries.

For More Information:

https://www.highnoonspirits.com