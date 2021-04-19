TopWire Hop Project Opens April 30 at Crosby Hop Farm

TopWire Hop Project, A Beer Lover’s Oasis, Opens for the Season on April 30

A Rotating IPA Collaboration Series Brewed by Grains of Wrath Leads the Tap List at the Beer Garden Located at Crosby Hop Farm

Woodburn, Ore. — If you want to be surrounded by the emerald curtains of Centennial hops, catch a glimpse of Mt. Hood and drink the best craft beer while 6 feet apart, there is only one place to go — TopWire Hop Project in Woodburn, Oregon. Named “The Best Literal Beer Garden” by Willamette Week, the one-of-a-kind beer garden is situated on the beautiful estate of Crosby Hop Farm, an independent, fifth-generation hop grower nestled in Oregon’s heralded Willamette Valley.

Drive down Lupulin Lane (a half-mile entrance through lush 18-feet high hop rows) before arriving at TopWire. Constructed out of a large shipping container with a modern architectural approach, it features a spacious outdoor area where people of all ages (following the COVID-19 protocols) and dogs on leash can gather and play.

NEW: Newly expanded for the 2021 season with a second pouring station (coming by the end of June), patrons will enjoy more snack options including food from Luis’s Taqueria, and a new TopWire beer and cider line of beverages. The majority of the tap list for the grand reopening will be special collaboration beers, including a rotating West Coast style IPA series from Grains of Wrath that will change throughout the season. Gift cards can be purchased onsite.

WHEN: Starting Friday, April 30, TopWire Hop Project is open four days a week, with extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays. Operating hours: Thursday 11 am – 8 pm, Friday 11 am – 9 pm, Saturday 11 am – 9 pm, Sunday 11 am – 8 pm.

The seasonal beer garden will remain open through hop harvest season. It will close in October (date TBD).

On Sunday, May 2 at 10:15 am, all are invited for a short walk down Lupulin Lane around TopWire to raise money for the National Brain Tumor Society. During the opening weekend, $1 per pint will go toward the National Brain Tumor Society. Cash and credit card donations will be accepted.

WHERE: 8668 Crosby Rd NE, Woodburn, OR 97071

THE BEVERAGES: The rotating tap list will feature specialty craft beer and cider brewed by Crosby Hops’ customers from across the country showcasing new, classic, and novel hop varieties. A total of nine craft beers including the new TopWire beer and cider lines from Grains of Wrath and Incline Cider Company will be available, some for a limited time. NØ MØ, a refreshing non-alcoholic IPA from Crux Fermentation Project in Bend, Oregon will also be on tap.

Sixteen-ounce cans of any beverage on tap are available to go (prices vary: $3-6). The to-go cooler features additional selections of craft beer, cider, wine and non-alcoholic beverages.

COLLABORATIONS AND SPECIAL RELEASES: For the grand reopening, more than half of the tap list consists of unique collaborations and special releases brewed with Crosby Hops.

Grains of Wrath with locations in Camas, Washington and Portland, Oregon, is collaborating with TopWire for an exclusive rotating West Coast IPA series. Known for its bright, clean, bitter-but-balanced West Coast IPAs, this line will feature different hops for each brew. View the Grains of Wrath collaborating IPA behind the scenes video: https://fb.watch/4IxEb_1Fl7/ Based on Block 15’s Sticky Hands, a NW cult favorite and Gold Medal Winner of the 2020 Oregon Beer Awards, the first ever Sticky Hands collaboration, Sticky Hands: Crosby Cuts brewed with Strata®, Amarillo® and Comet will be on draught and available in cans for a limited time. AZ Wilderness’ dry-hopped lager collaboration, Green for Good brewed with Crosby Estate Grown Comet and Strata® hops has a charity component. A portion of the sales from the collaboration, which is pouring at TopWire and onsite at the brewery’s taproom, will go back to the Michael James Jackson Foundation for Brewing and Distilling. The family-owned Incline Cider Company based in Tacoma, Washington is debuting Grapefruit 7, a cider pouring only at TopWire, brewed with Crosby sourced Idaho 7® hops. Grain Station Brew Works in McMinnville, Oregon brewed Lager Rhythms, a Helles with all Oregon ingredients using Crosby Estate grown Mt. Hood hops.Stick City Brewing based in Mars, Pennsylvania brewed an original beer to support the seasonal opening. The hazy IPA utilizes Idaho 7®, Strata® and Columbus from Crosby Hops.THE FOOD: Outside food is allowed. Patrons can order authentic Mexican food from Luis’s Taqueria, which will deliver to guests on-site. Snacks will be available for purchase.

WHY: At a time when people seek outside spaces to more safely gather, TopWire is a welcoming craft beer destination.

TopWire is a pillar of the Crosby brand family, which works symbiotically with Crosby’s R&D and new variety development efforts. Crosby Hops, an integrated hop merchant and processor in the Pacific Northwest, family of brands includes Crosby Hops, Crosby Hop Farm and TopWire Hop Project.

COVID-19 SAFEGUARDS: In addition to signage that will visually remind patrons to stay one hop row (6 feet) apart, respect the beer, hops and each other, TopWire management is implementing COVID-19 measures. If required by the county, a ticketed RSVP system will be implemented to maintain maximum occupancy requirements. Information will be listed on the FAQ page and on the social media accounts. https://www.topwirehp.com/faq

Face coverings/masks: Employees will wear a face cover at all times. Customers are required to wear a face cover when in line to order and when physical distancing of at least six feet from individuals outside their household cannot be maintained. Disposable masks are free; Branded face covers are available for purchase ($10).

Cleaning and sanitization protocols: Accessible hand sanitizer stations. Regular cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces. Tables will have “clean” and “dirty” placards. Customers are encouraged to bus their tables to limit dirty glass contact.

Distance ordering and seating: Stanchions with 6-feet markers will be set out for those waiting in line to order. Table service is not offered. The tables and picnic tables are set at least 8 feet apart. Touchless water station – New cups only; no refills. Contactless pay options – Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are accepted.

For more information: https://www.topwirehp.com/news