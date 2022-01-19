Tonewood Brewing Opens New Production Facility and Tasting Room

BARRINGTON, New Jersey – Tonewood Brewing will host a Grand Opening of its second production facility and tasting room on Saturday, January 22nd at 50 Clements Bridge Road in Barrington, New Jersey. Doors open at noon.

The 20,000 square foot Barrington facility took nearly two years to build out. Construction was guided by Tonewood’s goal to create an environment aligned with the company’s core values – Quality, Community, and Sustainability. To that end, owners Eli and Taylor Facchinei worked closely with renowned Philadelphia architects Bohlin Cywinski Jackson to design a brewery and retail space that addressed several key elements – increasing brewing efficiencies and capacity, the addition of modern technologies to safeguard the brewery’s environmental impact, and creating a destination for beer tourism.

BCJ repurposed the former home of Mr. Robert’s Lumber. Tonewood Brewing was pleased to employ adaptive reuse space design to minimize the construction’s environmental impact. The brewery boasts a 30-barrel, American-manufactured Sprinkman brewhouse as well as fermenters and brite tanks. The new equipment doubles the output of Tonewood’s current production. All the electrical demand is powered by 293 kW of solar electricity from panels installed on the facility’s roof. Downstream in the brewing process, carbon dioxide is captured for future use, utilizing technology from Earthly Labs. This carbon dioxide recapture system nearly eliminates the brewery’s dependency on manufactured carbon dioxide as well as reduces the brewery’s carbon dioxide emissions. Additionally, the exterior spaces are lined with rain capture gardens, which beautify the space and remove rainwater runoff from storm drains as well as the Cooper River watershed.

The design of the tasting room takes cues from Tonewood’s original facility in Oaklyn, New Jersey, placing visitors in direct sightlines of brewing operations on a much grander scale. Community tables, drink rails, bar seating, and shared spaces help to provide the communal feel for which Tonewood’s Oaklyn facility has become known. Interior spaces open to both a front patio and rear Biergarten which will open for seating in the spring. An observation balcony also allows guests to view all production spaces from above the production floor.

With increased efficiencies to both production processes as well as energy efficiencies from a design standpoint, Tonewood Brewing hopes to be a leader in New Jersey for responsible manufacturing. The company plans to invest in electric vehicles for its distribution fleet, furthering its commitment to environmental stewardship.

Tonewood Brewing is the first brewery in the state of New Jersey to operate two production facilities and tasting rooms simultaneously. It is also the first brewery in the state to employ Carbon Dioxide recapture technology.

About Tonewood Brewing

Tonewood Brewing is a craft brewery, located in both Oaklyn, New Jersey and Barrington, New Jersey. Tonewood Brewing opened its doors in June 2016 operating a production facility, tasting room, and self-distribution network. Beers are currently distributed in New Jersey and Philadelphia County in Pennsylvania. Tonewood Brewing is committed to creating flavorful and exciting craft beer, using the finest ingredients, masterful brewing techniques, and uncompromising attention to quality and consistency. Tonewood Brewing is a proud member of the Brewers Association.

For More Information:

https://www.tonewoodbrewing.com