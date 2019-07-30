Tomfoolery Brewing Releases Fit 4 Life IPA

HAMMONTON, N.J. — Just in time for the hottest month of summer, Tomfoolery Brewing Company of Hammonton, New Jersey has released a low calorie IPA.

Owner and Head Brewer Shawn Grigus noted a lack of low calorie options for beer drinkers in Southern New Jersey. With the popularity of many other low calorie food and beverage options, a local craft beer option is long overdue.

At 101 calories per 12 oz. serving, Fit 4 Life was brewed to capture all the flavor of a traditional IPA, without the calories. The IPA is packed with aroma and flavor from Citra and Mosaic Hops.

Fit 4 Life IPA will be available at the Tomfoolery tasting room through the remainder of July and August. Ask for it in your local bar and keep an eye out for cans at your local liquor store.

Tomfoolery Brewing Company. Silly Name. Serious Beers.

If you would like more information about this topic or Tomfoolery Brewing Company, email contact@tomfoolerybrewing.com