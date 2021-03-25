Tomball, Texas Brewery Announces Name, Partner and Groundbreaking

TOMBALL, TEXAS – CCJ Collaborations has revealed that the brewery slated for the Tomball Business & Technology Park will be named Paradigm Brewing Company. Aiming to be the model of brewing, founder, Tomball native, and professor of Brewery Operations and Management at Texas A&M, Chris Juergen, says the name reflects the brewery’s core ideology.

“Paradigm means the standard. The core brewing philosophy for Paradigm Brewing Company is to be the standard at which technology meets technique,” says Juergen. “The very traditional styles that exist, as originally intended, we want to make them as pure as possible. Also keeping in mind brewing is an art form, we have plans to be off the wall and extremely creative. This is incredibly important, as new technology, techniques, styles, and ideas are discovered daily.”

Paradigm Brewing Company is co-owned by Juergen and Josh Schwaiger. Schwaiger, a veteran of the beverage industry and Sam Houston State University graduate, brings years of experience in sales, marketing, and distribution from stops at Karbach Brewing, Coca-Cola, and PepsiCo.

“The foundation of my professional experience and training in distribution are with two of the largest beverage manufacturers in the world. That foundation has provided substance for the creation of our marketing and distribution strategy to launch the brand at retail,” says Schwaiger.

Schwaiger and Juergen have made this brewery a reality through a 5 year work relationship that turned into a lifelong friendship.

“Chris and I are thrilled to launch this project together. With our combined industry background, education, and core beliefs, we hope to establish a brand that not only engages customers, but provides consumers an educational opportunity unlike any other,” adds Schwaiger.

Paradigm Brewing Company broke ground the first week of February on the 10,500 square-foot brewery, which will also include space for a restaurant, packaging, and distribution. Juergen and Schwaiger are targeting the fourth quarter of 2021 for opening.

As previously reported, CCJ Collaborations was approved for an incentive agreement from the Tomball Economic Development Corporation in August. The incentive agreement is for $254,502, based upon 30% of the 5-year net benefit to the City of Tomball of $848,339. The project’s estimated capital investment is more than $4 million, and it is anticipated to create 55 jobs within the first two years of operation. An economic analysis conducted for TEDC expects the new project to generate $22.8 million in direct economic output over the next 10 years. Spin-off businesses in the community are expected to produce $7.9 million in economic output.

“The TEDC is extremely excited about the project and what it means for the future of Tomball and the Business & Technology Park,” said Kelly Violette, Executive Director of the TEDC. “Paradigm Brewing brings a truly unique offering to Tomball. With Chris and Josh leading this venture, it is sure to be a premier operation.”

The project located at 2130 South Persimmon is being constructed by Dmac Construction & Development.