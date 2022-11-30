Tickets On Sale Now for Collaboration Fest

Who: Hosted by the Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) and presented by On Tap Credit Union, Collaboration Fest is the original collaboration beer festival that showcases the unique and cooperative culture of Colorado’s craft beer scene. At this Colorado Brewers Guild fundraiser, CBG members team up with independent brewers near and far, sometimes spanning multiple states and even continents, to create one-of-a-kind beers that highlight each brewer’s distinct brewing methods and styles.

What: With the holiday season upon us, Collaboration Fest tickets are the perfect gifts for craft beer lovers! Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketsauce. General admission tickets cost $65 plus fees and early access tickets cost $85 plus fees.

Established in 2014, Collaboration Fest is a time-honored tradition for brewers and beer lovers alike. Collaboration brew days often begin immediately once brewers sign up for the festival, with more than 100 brews happening all winter long and through the spring where the collaborative beers are showcased at Collaboration Fest.

When: Saturday, March 25 from 2 to 6 p.m. (early entry begins at 2 p.m. and general admission begins at 3 p.m.)

Where: The Westin Westminster (10600 Westminster Blvd, Westminster, CO 80020)

Why: This is a rare festival where craft beer enthusiasts can sample a variety of collaboration beers tapped in one day. Oftentimes, these beers go on to medal at beer competitions or join the brewery’s core lineup. From lagers and porters to fruited sours and beers utilizing interesting adjuncts, Collaboration Fest has something for everyone.

About Collaboration Fest

Collaboration Fest is the original craft beer collaboration festival that showcases the collaborative nature of the craft beer industry. Established in 2014 to support the Colorado Brewers Guild and their mission to promote, protect and propel Colorado craft beer, Collaboration Fest pairs Colorado Brewers Guild members with breweries near and far to create unique, one-time-only beers for the public to enjoy. This one-of-a-kind festival is a celebration about everything we love about the craft beer industry—community, camaraderie, creativity and craft beer.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries and brewpubs are members. See a list of events that support membership, learn how to become a member, and more at coloradobeer.org.

About On Tap Credit Union

On Tap Credit Union is a full-service cooperative financial institution serving people living and working in Jefferson, Denver, Boulder, and Larimer counties. Founded in 1954, the credit union has $360 million in assets and 20,000 members who are also owners of the organization. The credit union provides personal consultation and financial products including vehicle, mortgage, and home equity loans, credit cards, insurance, savings and investment accounts, and financial guidance, as well as a full suite of business services including a variety of commercial lending products.

For More Information:

https://collaborationbeerfest.ticketsauce.com/e/collaboration-beer-fest