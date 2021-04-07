Threes Brewing Releases Wellspring Doppelbock

Acclaimed Brooklyn-Based Brewery Releases Doppelbock Collaboration with Folksbier

Threes Brewing is excited to release Wellspring, a collaboration with friends and Brooklyn neighbors, Folksbier. An under-represented style, and a new one for Threes, this 7.5% Doppelbock was brewed with German Munich malts and German noble hops before undergoing 8 weeks of lagering. Dry, smooth, and complex, Wellspring has a subtle wine-like quality with warming toasty notes. Available now in 12 oz. cans. Wellspring is now available in all Threes shops and from Threes To You beer delivery.

Says head brewer Matt Levy, “We are beyond thrilled with the outcome. Working with Folksbier was a blast- as brewers, we nerd out over the same stuff. This beer is mellow, yet surprisingly fruit-forward, and elegant. A great winter-to-spring transition lager.

ABOUT THREES BREWING

Threes Brewing is a Brooklyn-based brewery known for crafting approachable beers that balance simplicity and complexity, with a focus on lagers, hop-forward American ales, and mixed culture beers. Having brewed over 250 beers spanning a wide variety of styles, in both 2017 and 2018 Threes beat hundreds of entries from across New York State in a blind taste test to win Best Overall Beer at the statewide Craft Beer Competition, first for their signature Pilsner Vliet and the following year for their Grisette, Passing Time. In 2019, flagship beer Logical Conclusion won the Gold Medal for Hazy IPA, the most competitive category. Threes Brewing owns and operates two Brooklyn locations, a non-traditional taproom in Gowanus and a more intimate bar in Greenpoint, along with a seasonal outpost on Governors Island, and new tap room and bottle shop in Huntington, Long Island.  They are proud to have been named the “Best Brewery and Beer Bar” in NYC by bon appétit magazine.  In April 2020, Threes launched Threes To You, a direct-to-consumer beer delivery company.

