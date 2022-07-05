Threes Brewing Releases New Small Pub Ale

BROOKLYN, New York – Threes Brewing has just released a brand new Small Pub Ale. Expanding on their ever-growing portfolio of English-inspired styles, Tiny Montgomery is Threes’ homage to their live music venue inside their Gowanus brewery that shares the same name. The beer is Threes’ take on an ordinary English Bitter, in a lighter, crisper package. East Kent Golding hops are supported by expressive pale English malts, providing a nice hoppy balance, moderately bitter mouthfeel, and snappy floral finish.

Lead Brewer Ben Petersen says, “Don’t be fooled by the 3.8% ABV – this ale has a lot of complexity and layers of spicy herbal notes. We wanted to take our love of English styles and explore the areas of sessionability that exist by brewing a beer with an exceptionally expressive malt character and as light a color as you can find in this category.”

For More Information:

https://shop.threesbrewing.com/collections/beer