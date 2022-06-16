Threes Brewing Releases New Hazy West Coast Simcoe IPA

BROOKLYN, New York – Threes Brewing has just released a brand new West Coast IPA. Slippery Slope marries the haziness of a New England IPA with the bitterness and structure of a West Coast IPA. Simcoe Hops work in conjunction with a unique variety of Chico yeast in a beer characterized by resinous West Coast flavor that makes this style unique and just the right amount of hop haze. Grapefruit and soft pine notes are present from the Simcoe, with melon medley, Orange Julius, and tropical flower notes on the finish. At 6.9% ABV, it drinks much easier than one might expect.

The recipe is the first by James Knox, the latest brewer to join the team since moving from Cellarmaker Brewing (San Francisco) to Threes. “The Hazy West Coast IPA is a style I haven’t found since moving to Brooklyn, but one I often enjoyed back in California. It’s the perfect beer for someone who loves the aromatics of a Hazy New England Style IPA, but wants to drink something lighter. Slippery Slope checks both boxes.”

For More Information:

https://shop.threesbrewing.com/collections/beer/products/slippery-slope-hazy-west-coast-ipa