Threes Brewing Releases New Collaboration Beer

BROOKLYN, New York – Threes Brewing just released a new Oak Aged Extra Special Bitter: Hold Your Applause, a collaboration with Good Word Brewing in Duluth, Georgia. This is the sixth in their ever-growing lineup of English-inspired beers, and the first foudre-fermented ale from Threes. Brewed with US-grown Sonnet hops and a variety of grains, including local corn, it is a truly harmonious beer with satisfying malt flavor, a drying accent, and notes of Arnold Palmer and Bali Shag Blue Tobacco.

Hold Your Applause is Threes Brewing’s second collaboration with Good Word, a brewery that shares their passion for English-inspired styles. Head Brewer, Matt Levy, says, “Extra Special Bitters have an understated simplicity and can be challenging to make. We featured a new English yeast in Hold Your Applause, stripping back the hops and malt to put a greater emphasis on yeast character. The things we learned throughout the process of brewing this collaboration will have an indelible impact on all future English styles we brew here at Threes.”

https://shop.threesbrewing.com/collections/beer/products/hold-your-applause-oak-aged-extra-special-bitter