Threes Brewing Releases New Altbier

BROOKLYN, New York – Threes Brewing has just released a brand new Altbier. My Preferred Apocalypse is amber in color, intense and flavor-forward, with a delicate and drinkable finish. German Hersbrucker and Perle hops lend a properly bitter and herbaceous quality to layers of malt character. The beer comes in at just 4.8% ABV. Notes of toasted pumpernickel, tobacco leaf, and dried plum are present.

Altbier could be considered Kolsch’s stylistic spirit animal, given that the style hails from a nearby region in Germany, and possesses the clean, bready, crispness of a lager and the subtle fruitiness of an ale.

Matt Levy, Head Brewer at Threes, says, “While we’re very excited for the Summer of Pils, 2022 might be the Year of The Alt, and we’re really glad this style is gaining more recognition in the industry.”

https://shop.threesbrewing.com/collections/beer/products/my-preferred-apocalypse-altbier