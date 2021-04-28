Threes Brewing Releases Lifeworld Czech Pilsner

Brooklyn, New York – Following up on the success of its initial February 2021 launch, Threes Brewing has re-released Lifeworld, marking the second consecutive Czech pilsner release from the brewery this month. This rich, hoppy pilsner has notes of rustic barley and candied orange peel and is brewed with 100% Czech ingredients, including yeast sourced from a small Czech microbrewery.

“We recommend sampling Lifeworld alongside other Czech and even German lagers, to truly appreciate the range and potential of the style,” says Head Brewer Matt Levy. “Whereas Vliet, our flagship pilsner, is crisp, bitter and dry, Lifeworld is hoppy and balanced. It tastes rich, and finishes full and luscious.”

ABOUT THREES BREWING

Threes Brewing is a Brooklyn-based brewery known for crafting approachable beers that balance simplicity and complexity, with a focus on lagers, hop-forward American ales, and mixed culture beers. Having brewed over 250 beers spanning a wide variety of styles, in both 2017 and 2018 Threes beat hundreds of entries from across New York State in a blind taste test to win Best Overall Beer at the statewide Craft Beer Competition, first for their signature Pilsner Vliet and the following year for their Grisette, Passing Time. In 2019, flagship beer Logical Conclusion won the Gold Medal for Hazy IPA, the most competitive category. Threes Brewing owns and operates two Brooklyn locations, a non-traditional taproom in Gowanus and a more intimate bar in Greenpoint, along with a seasonal outpost on Governors Island, and new tap room and bottle shop in Huntington, Long Island.  They are proud to have been named the “Best Brewery and Beer Bar” in NYC by bon appétit magazine.  In April 2020, Threes launched Threes To You, a direct-to-consumer beer delivery company.

https://shop.threesbrewing.com/collections/lager/products/lifeworld-4-pack-12-plato-czech-pilsner

