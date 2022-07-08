Threes Brewing Releases Grisette in 12 oz. Cans

BROOKLYN, New York – Threes Brewing has just released its mixed culture Grisette, Passing Time, for the first time in cans. Once named Best Overall Beer in the NYS Craft Beer Competition, Passing Time begins as Threes’ Table Beer Saison before being aged in stainless steel for nine months with a blend of wild yeasts and souring bacteria. The resulting flavors are reminiscent of lemon-lime spritzes, melon rind, and raw wheat. Unmalted red fife wheat in the grain bill provides a grounding minerality, alongside a drink that’s dry, lightly tart, and has a hint of funk. Passing Time (just like Table Beer) is ideal as an aperitif and pairs wonderfully with food.

This summer, Threes launched a Saison and mixed culture program in cans in an effort to make some of their bottled styles more accessible to consumers (Passing Time Grisette, Closer to the Point Spelt Saison, Bad Faith Witbier). Lead Brewer Ben Petersen says, “This is one of a few bottled offerings we’ve introduced in cans, intended to be enjoyed in one sitting.”

For More Information:

https://shop.threesbrewing.com/