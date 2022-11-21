Threes Brewing Releases Future Reference in Collaboration with Hudson Valley Brewery

BROOKLYN, New York – Threes Brewing has just released Future Reference Oak Aged Franconian Dark Lager. Paying homage to the lagers crafted in this far north region of Germany, Future Reference is smooth drinking with woody undertones, thanks to six weeks spent in oak. Notes of freshly peeled birch bark, cocoa nibs, and distant vanilla shine, smoothed by signature Threes foudre character, in a package that finishes at just 4.8% ABV.

Future Reference is the latest of several collaborations with Hudson Valley Brewery, who shares Threes’ passion for sourcing small-batch ingredients and supporting local businesses. Malts from Stone Path Malt in Wareham, Massachusetts form the centerpiece of this lager, lending a dark, near-black hue, and a subtle hint of sweetness to the beer.

For More Information:

https://shop.threesbrewing.com/collections/beer/products/future-reference-oak-aged-franconian-dark-lager