Threes Brewing Releases Collaboration with Food Bank For New York City

Threes Brewing Releases Food For Thought Rye Lager

September is Hunger Action Month. In a city where over 30% of trash includes food waste, Threes Brewing is helping raise awareness with the release of Food For Thought, a Rye Lager brewed with rescued bread, and collaboration with Food Bank For New York City.

Stale baguettes from Runner & Stone, a local Brooklyn bakery, were added to the mash alongside malted rye. This combination gives a soft body to the beer, while the addition of German Saphir and German Tettnanger hops provide floral undertones. The result is a bright yet bready lager, with notes of Linzer torte, red currants, and rye spice.

Food Bank For New York City is the city’s largest hunger relief organization. On average, they rescue and redistribute 1 million pounds of food monthly to New Yorkers in need. Head Brewer Matt Levy says, “The objective with Food For Thought is to help draw attention to the issue of food waste in our city by making a beer that utilizes ingredients that otherwise would have been wasted. Even more important than the beer itself is what it represents, and the awareness and conversation we hope it fosters.”

Furthermore, for every draft pint of Food For Thought sold at Threes Brewing, 5 meals will be donated to New Yorkers in need. To learn more about Food Bank For NYC and their work, head to foodbankfornyc.org.

